Lincoln rocketry flies to nationals for the seventh time

LINCOLN — The Lincoln High School Rocketry Team will once again rocket to the national competition of the American Rocketry Challenge this May.
The team consisting of three seniors and one junior from the high school will make the trip to Washington, D.C., on May 14 to compete in the rocketry challenge. The competition will be held in The Plains, Virginia, near the nation's capital for the first time in several years. In 2020,the entire national competition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2021 the pandemic forced the competition to be held in several satellite locations including Birmingham. Lincoln Rocketry has competed in nationals every year since 2015, except for the canceled 2020 competition.
“This will be number 7,” Team Sponsor Brian Kelly said.
Junior Molly Cash said this year the team needed to launch a rocket that was at least 25.6 inches tall and could fly up to 835 feet and return to the ground in 41 to 44 seconds with its cargo of two eggs intact. She said the flight at nationals will need to reach 810 feet or 860 feet depending on a coin toss before the launch
Lincoln will be one of 101 teams competing in this year’s National Finals. Finalists are vying for $100,000 in prizes and the title of National Champion, which includes an all-expense paid trip to London for the International Finals. This year’s competition takes place during a time of renewed national interest in space flight — led by NASA’s upcoming launch of the Artemis I mission this June, the first step to return Americans to the Moon.
While the experience is a competition, it's also a major networking opportunity for the participating students. In a news release, President and CEO of Aerospace Industries Association Eric Fanning highlighted the opportunity for students.
“The hands-on experience students gain as part of the American Rocketry Challenge creates limitless pathways in STEM and the aerospace industry, opening the door for them to be a part of the world’s most exciting innovations,” Fanning said. “These students will be designing the rockets that will take us to Mars and beyond, and I can’t wait to see which of these incredible rocketeers will be crowned National Champion in May.”
Team Captain John Kelly, who has been with the team his entire time in high school, said this networking is one of his favorite parts of the competition.
“There is an area where there are businesses that employ people like us, people that do this,” he said.
Senior Cole Roberts said he is looking to get into biochemical engineering and even he feels the competition is a good chance for him to network.
Brian said this year’s team is small, consisting of only Roberts, John, Cash and another senior named Luke Wallace, because the team is rebuilding after the turbulence of the last few years.
“This is the restart of going to nationals,” he said. “We wanted to keep it small just to make sure it was manageable and hopefully we can re-expand it”
For John and Roberts it's a culmination of a couple years of effort, while it's more new for Wallace and Cash.
“I am excited just to launch rockets again,” Roberts said.