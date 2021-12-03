Lincoln rings in the holidays with its biggest Christmas parade ever

LINCOLN — Lincoln rang in the holidays Thursday with what the mayor is calling the biggest parade the city has ever seen.
“We have never had a parade or a crowd as big as we have tonight,” Mayor Lew Watson declared triumphantly at the tree lighting ceremony directly following the parade.
Thursday’s Christmas parade was the 13th the city has held since the event's inception. It was in many ways a return to normal for the city, which held a drive-through parade last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lincoln Elementary School Teacher Cindy Graham said she and her husband went to last year's parade. She said they thought it was nice but were having more fun at this year's more traditional event.
Graham was one of many Lincolites who took in the parade near Lincoln United Methodist Church, a short walk from Randolph Park where the city’s Christmas tree was set to be lit in the heart of old town Lincoln. She said it was nice to be able to get together with other people for the parade.
“This is so much more fun,” she said.
Local physician Mark Ponder, who was attending the parade with his wife, Dr. April Ponder, his two children, and his parents, also agreed that it was nice for people to get together.
“People are starting to get back together in larger groups and because of such a gout last year there are people who are wanting to spend even more time than ever with their families this holiday season,” he said.
At the same time, Ponder was quick to say he felt people should be cautious about things like flu, strep throat and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV as they get together this Christmas.
“It's great to get back together with people and spend that time, but we do still need to be mindful that things like flue strep throat and RSV are still there,” he said. “A lot of common sense precautions shouldn’t change such as hand washing.”
The parade also continued Lincoln’s tradition of judging the participating floats. This year, Lincoln Elementary School took home the first place prize for its Grinch inspired float while the Lincoln Garden Club and Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative received second and third place respectively.
The awards were given out during the Christmas tree lighting ceremony which also saw a performance of Christmas classics by the Lincoln High School Concert Band.
Band Director Felisha Greene said she was glad her students could take part in the city’s holiday festivities while also showing off a part of the band program that is not seen by every member of the community.
“I love that we can be a part of spreading a little Christmas cheer while showing our community that the Lincoln Band is more than football games and pep rallies,” she said.
Mayor Watson said that overall he felt it was a great night for the community.
“I think the word could be summed up as fantastic,” he said. “It was really unbelievable.”
Watson specifically thanked the Lincoln Garden Club, which started the Christmas tree lighting and the idea for a parade grew out of that.