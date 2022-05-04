Lincoln Resident receives award at Jeff State

A Lincoln resident was recognized recently as part of Jefferson States Community College’s honors convocation.
According to a news release from the school, Caroline Craven of Lincoln was recently honored as the recipient of Jefferson State’s James B. Allen Award.
The release said the award is one of the most prestigious academic awards bestowed each year by the college, and it was presented during the annual Honors Convocation event April 14 at the Judy Merritt Building on the Shelby-Hoover Campus.
Craven also was named the outstanding physical therapist assistant student and recognized for receiving a transfer scholarship to the University of Alabama.
Vanessa LeBlanc, associate dean of health-related programs, noted Craven’s critical thinking, problem solving and preparation in nominating her for the Allen Award.
“This award recipient is an outstanding student, and she embodies the tenets of scholarship, college activities and honors,” LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc also recounted two instructors’ comments about Craven: “She does an excellent job of seeking knowledge about our profession,” and “She regards her patients’ needs as the most important thing; she doesn’t cut corners when treating her patients.”
Other top award recipients at Honors Convocation included:
—Ebony Heard, the Thomas E. and Judy M. Merritt Scholarship
—Hannah Combs, the H.Y. and Ruby K. Carson Award
—Michele Williamson, the Eugene G. Fitzgerald Award
—Jamie King, the Dr. Joe Morris Outstanding Faculty Award