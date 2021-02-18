Lincoln Police take hands-on approach to picking up Idalia Road litter

LINCOLN — Several employees at the Lincoln Police Department have taken a literal stance on cleaning up litter.
Capt. Shannon Hallmark said Officer Zach Buchholz, Animal Control Officer Tiffany Dickie and Record Clerk Lin Estes cleaned up trash that had been dumped on Idalia Road.
She said Buchholz, Dickie and Estes not only wanted to help clean up the road but also to get information on who may be dumping trash in the first place.
The captain said she appreciates the department’s employees wanting to keep the city clean as well as safe, and noted that it was not the first time they have done so. She said Officer Dickie especially often picks up trash where she finds it due to her job requiring her to travel around town often.
Hallmark said trash dumping has become a growing problem around Lincoln and Talladega county as a whole. She said the department has gotten several complaints about people dumping trash in several locations around town.
“We’ve got several areas where they seem to do it frequently,” Hallmark said.
She said residents should remember that dumping trash on a public road is illegal. The captain said the department is currently investigating who is behind the dumping at each of the sites they are aware of.
She said the department encourages anyone with any information on who is behind the trash dumping to contact the Lincoln Police Department by calling Capt. Shannon Hallmark at 205-763-4064 or Central Dispatch at 256-761-1566. She said residents should be sure to call the department if they see someone dumping trash.
Hallmark said overall the department is committed to cleaning up the streets.
“We want to keep our city clean,” she said. “At least we have good employees that want to help out.”