Lincoln Police searching for missing woman

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
The department has requested assistance in locating Kendra Cain, 54, of Lincoln.
Cain is described as a white female about 5-foot-9 and weighing about 190 pounds. She has hazel eyes and red hair.
According to a news release, Cain was last seen at Paradise Island RV Park in Lincoln on Dec. 17. It said her family have not been able to contact her since.
Anyone with any information on Cain’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Matt Martin at (205) 763-4061 or Talladega County Central Communications Center as (205) 761-1556.