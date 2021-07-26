You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Lincoln Police searching for missing teengager

Jade Reynolds

Jade Alexandria Reynolds 

 Submitted Photo

LINCOLN The Lincoln Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing teen. 

Jade Alexandia Reynolds, 15, is described as a female about 5-foot-5 and 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.  

Investigator Demarco Willis said Reynolds was last seen walking near the Pilot on Honda Drive in Lincoln at around 5 a.m. Monday. 

Residents with any information Reynolds’ whereabouts are asked to contact Willis at (205) 763-4070 or the Talladega County Central Telecommunications Center at (256) 761-1556 

 

 

Taylor Mitchell, Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

Tags