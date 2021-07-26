Lincoln Police searching for missing teengager

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing teen.
Jade Alexandia Reynolds, 15, is described as a female about 5-foot-5 and 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Investigator Demarco Willis said Reynolds was last seen walking near the Pilot on Honda Drive in Lincoln at around 5 a.m. Monday.
Residents with any information Reynolds’ whereabouts are asked to contact Willis at (205) 763-4070 or the Talladega County Central Telecommunications Center at (256) 761-1556