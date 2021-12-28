Lincoln Police say missing woman found dead Tuesday

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department has located a woman reported missing earlier this week.
The department announced Tuesday that Kendra Cain, 54, of Lincoln was found deceased. Capt. Zack Tutten said the department is not investigating the incident as a homicide.
Investigator Matt Martin said the cause of death appeared to be natural causes. Tutten said the family has been informed of the incident and no other information is being released at this time in the interest of their privacy.
The department originally declared Cain missing on Saturday. It shared a news release on Facebook asking for assistance in locating her. The department updated that post Tuesday with news that she had been found.
According to that release, Cain had last been seen at Paradise Island RV Park in Lincoln on Dec. 17.