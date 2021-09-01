Lincoln Police remind drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to be mindful in sharing the road

LINCOLN — Lincoln officials are reminding pedestrians and drivers to be careful in sharing the roadways.
Lincoln Police Capt. Zack Tutten said there have been a total of 11 vehicle on pedestrian accidents in Lincoln since 2009, though he admits people may feel like it's been more due to recent incidents leading to fatalities. He said the last three years have each had a pedestrian killed in a vehicle related accident.
Alabama State Trooper Justin O’Neal said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has also worked four crashes in Talladega County involving a cyclist or pedestrian death in the last two years.
Tutten said the last couple years featuring fatalities may lead to some feeling it's more common than it really is.
“I think the perceived uptick has been really because the last three major vehicle versus pedestrians we have had in the last three years have all been fatalities,” the captain said. “It happens from time to time and we have been unfortunate enough that over the last three years it falls on the worst end of what we’d like to see.”
Tutten said there are still several important things that people can do to avoid any future incidents, as both pedestrians and drivers.
“Obviously the list for the driver is going to be longer,” he said.
The captain said this boils down to simply driving at appropriate speeds, paying close attention to your surroundings, and making sure that your headlights are functioning properly.
“Another thing is basically as a driver, give yourself enough time to react to anything that might come up,” Tutten said. “Pay attention to pedestrians, cyclists and even extend that a bit to motorcycles.”
He said it is also critical that drivers stop if they strike something while driving, no matter what they think it is. Tutten said that it is not only important to take time to check the safety of the vehicle, but also to report the incident if it leads to any property damage.
“Leaving the scene of an accident after any property damage is a crime,” he said. “It's never a good idea to leave the scene.”
Tutten said for pedestrians it is important to use sidewalks and crosswalks and to avoid walking near the roadway especially if it's dim. He said if there is no sidewalk and a person is walking on the side of the road they should be walking in the direction facing oncoming traffic.
Tutten said it is also important to remember that when there are not designated lanes for bicycles they have the right of way.
“If you come up and you are riding right behind a cyclist or pull out in front of one you are breaking the law,” he said. “They are supposed to have the right of way, just like a pedestrian.”