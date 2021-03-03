Lincoln police officer injured after arrest during traffic stop

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department has released the name of an officer who suffered an injury Monday while arresting a man who is charged with driving under the influence.
Lincoln Patrol Capt. Zack Tutten said Lt. Eric Johnson received a gash to his face that required three stitches after he was headbutted by Dustin Ray Lee, 29, of Pell City after Johnson arrested Lee.
Tutten said Johnson was observing traffic at the intersection of Stemley Road and Alabama Highway 34 at about 9 p.m. Monday, when he saw a white Mitsubishi Outlander passing another vehicle in the intersection going eastbound at 76 miles an hour. He said Johnson stopped the vehicle at Joe Lee Road and identified the driver as Lee. The captain said Johnson observed that Lee may be under the influence and performed a field sobriety test to confirm. He said Johnson also found marijuana on Lee’s person.
Tutten said Johnson took Lee into custody but after Johnson indicated Lee’s car would be towed, he became irate and began head butting the cage in the back of the patrol car. He said during this Lee cut his head on and Johnson notified dispatch while taking Lee to be checked by paramedics at Fire Station 2 on Stemley Road. Tutten said Lee continued to act erratically while he was treated for a cut to his head and continued to headbutt the cage after he returned to the police car. He said Johnson once again informed dispatch and asked that paramedics meet him at the Lincoln Police Department.
Tutten said after they arrived Johnson asked Lee to exit the vehicle. He said after Lee did so he headbutted Johnson, striking him on the jaw and caused a gash. The captain said Lee was then tazed and restrained by officers. He said Johnson later required stitches but is in high spirits and remains on light duty until the stitches are removed.
Tutten said Lee was given a blood alcohol test at 1:12 a.m. Tuesday and found to have a level of .10 which is .02 over the legal limit. He said the test was given four hours after Lee's initial arrest.
Tutten said Lee is being held in the Talladega County Jail and the department is pursuing charges of driving under the influence of combined substances, possession of marijuana second and assault second.
According to jail records, Lee is being held on a $3,000 bond on charges of driving under the influence of combined substances, possession of marijuana second and a charge of harassing communications from November 2020.