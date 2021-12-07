Lincoln police looking for donations for annual toy drive

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department is seeking donations for its yearly Toys for Tykes Drive.
Records Clerk Lin Estes, who runs the drive each year for the department, said the drive accepts toy donations until Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. She said people who aren’t into shopping, the deadline for cash donation is Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. The deadline to sign up to receive assistance from the drive has been extended until Dec. 8 at 4 p.m.
Estes said the yearly drive is a program the department has worked on since the late 1970s.
“It actually started with two of the local school teachers, and at some point, it got picked up by the police department,” she said.
Estes said the program is meant to help children have a good Christmas by providing toys to local families in need with children between the ages of two and 12. She said to be eligible to sign up for the program, families must meet certain poverty guidelines and live in the city limits or police jurisdiction of Lincoln. She said the program helps between 110 to 120 children each year on average. Toys are usually distributed on Dec 23.
Estes said while most families participate by making an application, the program also tries to help families that the department knows are in need each Christmas.
She said while the program is obviously good for the department's community relations, it also reaches to a deeper commitment.
“Police departments are supposed to serve their community, and I do believe that wholeheartedly,” Estes said, adding that people should know that officers are there for more than just speeding tickets.
Toy donations can be dropped off at either the Lincoln Police Department or Lincoln City Hall. Estes said toys commonly needed are action figures, dolls, board games, art kits, science kits, puzzles, books, dress-up kits and ride-on toys for toddlers. She said this year, the drive is especially in need of boy-oriented toys. Cash donations can be made at city hall or mailed to lincoln Police Toys for Tykes, PO box 172, Lincoln, AL 35096