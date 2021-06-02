Lincoln Police investigating armed robbery at Eastaboga gas station

EASTABOGA — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery at the Mapco on Speedway Boulevard.
Investigator Demarco Willis said the incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday. He said two suspects, a man and a woman, entered the store and around the store until it was empty of customers.
After the store was empty, Willis said the pair approached the counter and the man threatened the clerk with a handgun while the women held open the door. He said the gun was not fired during the incident but was used to intimidate the clerk into removing money from the register.
Willis said the pair then exited the store and drove off in a waiting car, which was driven by a third individual. He said there is not a description of the vehicle available at this time.
Willis said the three individuals stole an indeterminate amount of money from the store.
“We are working on obtaining video from the Mapco at this time,” the investigator said.
The Police Department is asking anyone with any information on the case to call Willis at 205-763-4070 or Central Dispatch at 256-761-1566.