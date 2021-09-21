Lincoln Police investigating after weekend break in at street department and nearby trailer theft

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a string of thefts this weekend that included a break in at the street department.
Investigator Demarco Willis said that over the weekend someone broke into the Lincoln Street Department building on Magnolia Street. He added that while they were inside, they stole a weed eater, impact driver, a pressure washer, two backpack sprayers and the keys to a white 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer and 2019 John Deere zero turn lawn mower.
Willis said also over the weekend, both a 20-foot and 18-foot utility trailer owned by Hutto construction were stolen from a construction site on Patton Chapel Road which he said is only a mile or so from the street department building.
“We believe the two incidents to be related,” the investigator said.
He said the theory of their connection comes from the fact that whoever broke into the street department did not take a trailer to transport the lawn mower. Willis said they had likely had a trailer already and the locations are both close together.
The investigator said he received the 18-foot trailer in a wooded area off Wolf Pond Road in Talladega Monday morning. He said he has not located the 20-foot trailer.
Willis said he did, however, recover a trailer owned by City Councilman Joey Callahan at the same location. He said the trailer had also been stolen but had not been reported at the time of its recovery. Willis said that all property found near Wolf Pond Road had been abandoned.
The LPD is asking that anyone with any information in reference to the theft or the whereabouts of the stolen property to please contact Investigator Demarco Willis of the Lincoln Police Department via phone 205-763-4070 or email demarco.willis@lincolnal.org.