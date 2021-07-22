Lincoln Police investigating after trailer theft on McCaig Road

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a tool trailer was stolen from a business on McCaig Road.
Investigator Matt Martin said the LPD received a call Wednesday of a suspicious vehicle at Moore and Thompson on McCaig at 8:44 p.m. He said officers arrived at the scene at 9:04 p.m. but found the vehicle was gone along with a trailer that held welding equipment.
Martin said officers and the business owner reviewed security footage and saw a white 2004 or 2006 model Ford F30 hook to the trailer before leaving the scene. Investigators believe the theft took place before the initial call.
Martin asked that residents with any information on the incident contact him at (205) 763-4061 or matt.martin@lincolnal.org.
Residents may also make a tip anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-7867 or by visiting their website at www.215stop.com.