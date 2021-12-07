Lincoln police introduce school therapy dog Dax

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department has introduced its newest program to help serve the community, a therapy dog.
On Friday, LPD announced its newest officer, a miniature goldendoodle named Dax. The police pup will be partnering with School Resource Officer Ryan Lundy, and his primary duties will include cuddles and playing with assorted toys.
Lincoln Patrol Captain Zack Tutten said Dax is not a typical K-9 and will receive different training and fill a different role. He said that with the pandemic many school-aged children are dealing with increased hardships, much like many adults. Tutten said Dax is meant to help them relieve stress through play or by just having a dog to pet or spend time with.
“It's something extra we could do as a community to kind of bring a little more happiness, a feeling of comfort and stuff like that into the schools,” he said. “I think that's really what we are aiming for with this.”
Lundy said Dax is set to attend a puppy program in February followed by obedience school. He said after the dog will go to receive his therapy certification which will complete his training.
“He will be a therapy dog,” he said. “Therapy dogs have been scientifically proven to reduce blood pressure and reduce heart rate and it improves with the students, it helps a lot with their reading.”
Lundy said Dax will be helping out with reading programs at Lincoln schools both during the school year and over the summer. He said Dax will be able to help students with behavioral and academic issues.
Lundy said Dax has already become a hit with students during his early visits to get used to being in the schools and around people.
Lundy said the idea for a police therapy dog came from a similar program done by the Moody Police Department. He said during an Alabama Association of School Resource Officers training conference over the summer Moody School Resource Officer Ron Richardson gave a presentation about the benefits and success of his therapy dog Izzy.
Lundy said he was inspired by that story of success and decided to reach out to Richardson after the conference. He said to date Richardson has been a big help getting the program started.
Lundy said he also met with the administrators and counselors at Lincoln Elementary, Charles R. Drew Middle and Lincoln High School about the idea and they all seemed supportive. He said the schools had already had conversations about the possibility of getting a therapy dog but hasn't been able to because of the expense. Lundy said Lincoln schools are part of the Talladega County School system which means if they got a therapy dog the Talladega County Board of Education would likely have to do the same for every other county school.
He said he instead suggested checking to see if the city council would fund a dog. Lundy said he presented the case for the dog and asked it be put in the city’s budget, which has yet to be approved. He said the plan is to also use Dax to help with other parts of the city beyond just the schools.
“Not only will it help the kids in the school, it will help with our library, it will help with all the employees employed by the city of Lincoln,” Lundy said. “He's already visited city hall and they have already asked if he can stay there for a day.”
Lundy said the largest expense of the project, actually getting Dax, is actually already handled. He said the puppy was actually donated by Lisa Thrasher Cranford who owns Mtn Wood Doodles. Lundy said any further expense will come down to training, veterinarian visits, beds and toys and food.
He said at least a part of that is also already taken care of as well as Lincoln Elementary School Principal Anna Jones has already bought Dax a bed and food bowls to use at the school.