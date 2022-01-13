Lincoln police identify remains of woman found in 2012

The Lincoln Police Department has identified remains that were found in Lincoln on May 5, 2012.
In a news release, the LPD said the remains have been identified as those of Jean Turner Ponders of Roswell, Ga., born April 14, 1945. Her cause of death was determined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to have been from lung cancer.
Capt. Shannon Hallmark of the LPD investigations division said the case began when a Talladega county deputy and a reserve officer working at the Talladega Superspeedway during race week located human remains behind an abandoned residence on Allred Road in Lincoln. There was no identification and the body was too decomposed to collect fingerprints.
Hallmark said Ponders, then unidentified, was entered into the National Crime Information Center and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, also known as NamUs, in August 2012 when it was determined that her description did not match any local missing persons cases. She said the case then went cold.
Hallmark said the case would have stayed cold if not for the assistance of Othram, inc. of Texas, and a forensic genetic genealogist named Carla Davis,
Othram is a forensic sequencing laboratory that often partners with law enforcement. The LPD announced their partnership with Ortham in 2020 in an attempt to identify Ponders. Hallmark said the testing with Ortham took time and then had to be reviewed by the Department of Forensics.
“We just now got the results back,” she said.
Hallmark also praised the work done by Davis, who was only given DNA and then had to work her way back to find the person it belonged to. She said both Ortham and Davis have been of great help to the investigation.
“I am very thankful for their help in this case.” Hallmark said.
Hallmark said the LPD thanks Mayor Lew Watson, the Lincoln City Council and all others who donated funds to help pay for the lab testing on dnasolves.com.
“Because of all this assistance and hundreds of investigative hours put in by Lincoln police investigators over the years, Ponder has her identity back,” Hallmark said in the release. “Also, We would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Ponders and we want her family to know that the case is still open as we are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to her remains being placed here.“
Hallmark said the LPD has been in contact with the Roswell Police Department and through those conversations has developed several leads. She said these leads are the first the department has had in the case in almost 10 years.
Residents with any information concerning Ponders and the circumstances leading up to her remains being left in Lincoln are asked to contact Capt. Shannon Hallmark at 205-763-4064 or Investigator Demarco Willis at 205-763-4070.