Lincoln Police give out toys, not tickets, in lead up to Christmas

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department is giving out more than tickets this Christmas.
Capt. Zack Tutten said the department is giving back this Christmas with a program it is calling Santa Stops.
Tutten said beginning Wednesday patrol officers have been equipped with toys and Christmas cheer to give out to children around Lincoln. He said the idea is that if an officer sees a family driving while on patrol that officer can make a traffic stop and give any children in the car a toy for Christmas. Tutten said the department has also been holding soft roadblocks in slow traffic areas of Lincoln, like Magnolia Street, where officers stop families to give a gift with the help from Santa Claus.
He said the program is something the department originally started doing in 2018, as another way to give back around the holidays. Tutten said after a hiatus last year because of the pandemic, officers wanted to start it back.
He said the initiative is in some ways an extension of the department’s Annual Toys for Tykes drive. Tutten said the department often gets more donations to its toy drive than it needs, so they use those toys for Santa Stops. The extras are distributed to patrol officers, who are then told that if they see a motorist with kids that are the appropriate age for a toy to stop them and offer it to them.
“It's not the point to write tickets; it's to give toys to these kids,” the captain said, though he added that an officer may tell a driver to slow down if necessary during a stop.
Tutten said the Santa Stops are a way to reach out to the community and compares it to the department’s new therapy dog Dax.
“This goes back to the therapy dog,” he said. “It's a way to connect with the community in a more favorable light.”
Tutten said community engagement is important to the department and many of the officers that work there.
“The majority of our guys live here or are from here,” he said. “We want to have that positive community engagement.”
Tutten said the stops also help deal with police relationships with children. He said oftentimes parents use police officers as a cautionary figure, telling children they should be good or they will have to deal with a police officer. Tutten said that idea can be counter-productive as it can lead to fear or anxiety when talking to police that can lead to bad experiences. He said it's better to show children that officers are a positive presence so they will feel more comfortable coming to the police when they are in trouble.
“We aren't here to scare kids.” Tutten said. “We are here to help."