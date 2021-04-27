Lincoln Police department says Talladega NASCAR race made for a busy weekend

LINCOLN — Lincoln Police Chief Darren Britton says the recent NASCAR weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway offers his department some unique challenges.
“We do have pretty much just about everybody we can spare,” the chief said. “We stay pretty busy.”
Britton said the extra work isn’t always strictly related to the race track, which is located within Lincoln’s police jurisdiction, but the race does always seem to be a busy time for the department. The chief said that with the exception of the last two races in which attendance was limited because of the pandemic, the major issue tends to be traffic. He said this is simply because more people are driving in Lincoln.
“We have a lot more traffic related issues, usually more accidents,” Britton said.
One unique occurrence during the race is the presence of Alabama Highway Patrol and other municipal and county law enforcement agencies from around the state helping with security at the track. While this greatly increases police presence in the area Lincoln Patrol Captain Zack Tutten said those officers are generally not working beyond the confines of Speedway Boulevard where the track is located.
“Everybody that comes in to work this race, they’re focused, like (the chief) said, on the track and on the free camping,” Tutten said. “All of the paid campgrounds, everything like that is ours.”
The captain said that any time someone leaves the area around the track Lincoln is still the agency that serves those people. He said the increase in people simply translates to more traffic and more calls to Lincoln’s dispatch.
Sometimes there are also more unique situations that take officer time as well. Tutten said over the weekend there was an issue with the traffic light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 78 and Alabama 77 in which the light malfunctioned. He said an officer was required to direct traffic which was further complicated by higher traffic levels.
Tutten said on top of just typically needing more staff during the race, the department also had two officers out of work because of National Guard Training and a family issue, respectively. He said while you try to prepare for staffing issues some require rolling with the punches.
“I was in working, we had one of the investigators that was able to come in,” Tutten said. “You pretty much take it as it goes.”
He said even with that extra help there was some need to prioritize calls. The captain said it just comes down to a numbers game. Tutten said that while he had not looked at all the data he prepares each week, there were roughly twice the reports filed over the weekend than typical. He said there were a few more driving while under the influence arrests than normal, but not an exceptional number of tickets or a similar uptick.
Britton also said it is important to remember that this past weekend's race had far fewer people than normal races.