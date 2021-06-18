Lincoln Police Department arrests two in connection with counterfeit currency

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department has arrested two people in connection with counterfeit money.
Lincoln Investigator Demarco Willis said Lacy Dickinson, 35, of Lincoln and Jason Hamilton, 24, of Eastaboga, have been arrested in connection with two separate instances of using counterfeit currency.
Willis said Dickinson was arrested at her residence on June 12 for an incident that took place on May 15.
He said on that day, Dickinson attempted to pay for gas and groceries at the I-20 truck stop at the Embry’s Crossroad exit in Lincoln with counterfeit currency. Willis said the clerk noticed the money was not legal tender and alerted the police. Before officers arrived, however, Willis said Dickinson fled to the restroom and attempted to flush the fake currency down the toilet. He said officers were able to recover some counterfeit currency, however. He said Dickinson also admitted to having the counterfeit money.
Willis said, after her arrest, Dickinson was booked into the Talladega County Metro Jail and charged with possession of a forged instrument first degree. Jail records show she is currently still in custody on a $15,000 bond.
Willis said Hamilton was arrested today for an incident that also took place on May 15. He said Hamilton attempted to use approximately $21 in fake currency to buy cigarettes at the Mapco Gas Station on Speedway Boulevard. Willis said the clerk noticed the money was counterfeit and called Lincoln Police, though Hamilton fled the scene before officers arrived.
Willis said he was able to Identify Hamilton from video footage from the Mapco.
Jail records show that Hamilton is currently being held at Talladega County Metro Jail on a $20,000 bond.