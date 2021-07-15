Lincoln Police, CrimeStoppers looking for man in connection with April theft

LINCOLN — The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and Lincoln Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a man suspected to be involved in a robbery in April.
In a news release, CrimeStoppers said the LPD is searching for Demario Rondrille Johnson. The organization said a tip in the case could lead to a cash reward.
The release said Johnson is described as a 41-year-old male, 6-foot-0 in height, and weighing about 200 pounds.
The release said Johnson is wanted by the Lincoln Police Department in reference to a felony theft of property investigation. Johnson is allegedly involved in a felony theft that took place at the Dollar General Store located at 11895 Stemley Road in Lincoln on April 16. Lincoln Police Capt. Zach Tutten said the theft was specifically of $750 worth of laundry detergent. Lincoln Investigator Demarco Willis has since said that the LPD believed detergent was targeted because it was easy to resell.
Another person, Shamiko Embry, 41, of Talladega was arrested in connection with the case in June and charged with theft of property third degree.
Residents with any information regarding the whereabouts of Johnson, can call the LPD at 205-763-7777 or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download their P3-tips app. Users should make sure they receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. The release said that tipsters can remain anonymous if they choose to.