Lincoln Police, Crimestoppers looking for couple that robbed store on Speedway Boulevard

Lincoln Police and Central Alabama Crimestoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple that robbed a convenience store on Speedway Boulevard earlier this month.
The incident took place at about 4 a.m. June 1 at the Mapco Express Store on Speedway Blvd. At that time, an unknown female held the front door of the store open while an unknown male pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money.
Both subjects then left on foot and got into the back of a vehicle, possibly a newer model black Nissan Altima. The vehicle was last seen heading toward I-20.
Crimestoppers asks that if you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these subjects, immediately call the police or Crimestoppers using their 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also download the P3-tips app, With a Tip-ID and password, you will be able to anonymously dialog with investigators in the case if they have follow-up questions.
The Lincoln and Talladega Police Departments and the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, among others, recently teamed with Crimestoppers to provide another venue for anonymous tips but also cash rewards, training opportunities and community organization and empowerment.