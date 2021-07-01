Lincoln police, Crimes Stoppers seek information in October shooting

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department and Central Alabama Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help finding the culprit in a shooting last October.
Crime Stopper release said the incident occurred on Oct. 20 at approximately 8:30 p.m. Quandarius Richardson of Lincoln was shot while driving his 2003 Silver Honda Accord on Second Avenue in Lincoln. The release said Richardson sustained several gunshot wounds that have resulted in several surgeries and the amputation of both of his legs.
Richardson reportedly drove home after leaving work and turned onto Second Avenue when multiple shots rang out, hitting his vehicle and striking him multiple times. Investigators are hoping that someone will call in that remembers something about this senseless shooting that caused a young 26-year-old to lose both of his legs. The release said a tip in the investigation might lead to a cash reward.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also download their P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to anonymously dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.