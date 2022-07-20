Lincoln Police arerest man in connection with fugitive warrant

The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man in connection with a fugitive from justice warrant out of Florida.
Investigator Demarco Willis said Blanc Roberson, 51, of Anniston was arrested Sunday in connection with a fugitive warrant from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
Willis said Roberson was sought on charges of failure of a sex offender to properly register.
The investigator said at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a Lincoln officer noticed a car driving erratically on Alabama Highway 77 near U.S. Highway 78.
Willis said the officer performed a traffic stop and identified Roberson as the passenger in the vehicle and took him into custody.
He said the driver was also taken into custody and transferred to the custody of the Anniston Police Department for failing to appear for a traffic issue.
Roberson was transported to the Talladega County Metro Jail where he currently remains in custody awaiting extradition to the State of Florida.
Willis said Roberson is a registered sex offender in both Alabama and Florida.
According to court records, Roberson pled guilty to attempted rape second degree in a Calhoun County in 1999 and was sentenced to five years in prison. Roberson however was given a split sentence and released on time served and probation. Records also show he violated that probation and was incarcerated in 2000.
In addition to those charges, Roberson also pled guilty to burglary second in 1994 and burglary third in 2010, both in Calhoun County. He has also been charged with failure to properly register as a sex offender in Alabama multiple times.