Lincoln, Pell City rev it up on the water for the Fourth

For Pell City, it’s a long-standing tradition of at least 20 years.
For the city of Lincoln, it’s new, in its third year, and just like the July Fourth celebration in Pell City, it’s grown in a big way in a relatively short time.
Both cities, each on different sides of the water, want to invite all to come and enjoy, celebrate and have fun.
Lincoln begins the festivities Saturday afternoon at Lincoln’s Landing, where there is ample space for people to gather by water or by land. Gates at the venue will open at 2 p.m., and space is first come first served, for both parking and viewing.
Those who attend may bring in their chairs and blankets, tents and lounge chairs for the evening of events, and boaters can find safe spots for viewing as well along the waterfront for a Fourth celebration all their own.
An assortment of vendors will offer food and drinks, including products from Kona Ice, Frozen Rooster, Ice Cream on Wheels, Willie's Wings and Things, Taco Tuesday, Send Noodz, Ellie B's BBQ, Hot Rods Grille and Jus Corn, said Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent.
Entertainment includes music and a live filming of an episode of “Alabama Homegrown Moonshine” taking place.
It’s the city’s third annual Fireworks Extravaganza, said Lincoln City Councilman Joey Callahan, and one that’s already attracting thousands to come and enjoy the assortment of fun.
The stage at Angler’s Point is scheduled to go live at 5 p.m. with a full schedule of events, said Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent.
And for this year’s celebration, the planning committee has made several changes to hopefully help with the heat as well as the traffic flow afterward, he said.
“Unfortunately, even though we moved the concert to later in the day, we are forecasted to have heat index as high as 110 degrees,” Vincent said. “We will have cooling stations available, as well as several vendors selling cold treats and drinks.”
This year’s concert will play up until the fireworks show starts. As soon as the fireworks show ends, the concert will start up again and play for approximately two hours.
“With the concert playing after the fireworks show, we are expecting the traffic flow to be lighter as everyone will not be leaving at the same time,” Vincent said.
There will be food vendors in-between Lincoln’s Landing and Angler’s Point, with trams to help transport spectators between the two areas.
“We will have a full staff of firefighter/paramedics and police officers dedicated to working the event to keep everyone as safe as possible,” Vincent said.
Fireworks will be shot from what will be the public beach side of Lincoln’s Landing.
“By moving the launch site to this area, we will only have to block off the slough west of the board walk to boaters,” Vincent said. “We will have Alabama State Troopers Marine Patrol, as well as two Lincoln Public Safety boats to keep boaters safe.”
Vincent said a larger crowd of boats this year is likely.
“I ask that all boat operators please check their navigation lights and fire extinguishers before launching their boat,” he said.
No personal fireworks allowed inside the area, and this is for the safety of all spectators, Vincent said.
If pets are brought to the area, all must be kept on a leash, he said. “But, it is recommended that pets not be brought for their safety.”
Meanwhile, in Pell City
In Pell City, the celebration is Tuesday, and folks in the mood for some festivities can come to the location at Lakeside Park anytime during normal park hours to prepare for the event.
As in the past, the fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
All pavilions have been reserved for the Fourth for months, said Parks and Recreation director Bubba Edge, so when searching for a spot, it’s important to know these are taken. Otherwise, there is space within the park and in and around the adjacent ballfields for viewing, as well as from water sites, Edge said.
People may bring along chairs and blankets for make themselves comfortable for the day and evening, but there are to be no fires, alcohol or personal fireworks in the park.
But these are restricted due to safety precautions, and it’s important to pay attention to the guidelines set forth by the city and its professional fireworks coordinator, Pyro Shows of Alabama.
If watching from the water, it’s required to remain 300 feet from the base of operations for the show located at the point near the gazebo on the ballfields area of the park, Edge said.
“This is for safety and it’s very important,” Edge said.
On the topic of boating to the event, the fireworks will be visible from a good distance from the actual park, and boats will be asked to keep safe distances from each other.
“People arrive early, they might enjoy some swimming in the area in the time before the show, and that needs to be kept in mind,” he said. “As it gets dark, the lights in and around the ballfields will remain on, but, as the 9 p.m. hour arrives, they will be turned off for the fireworks.”
Following this, the lights will be turned back on to assist those exiting the area.
Boats visiting the show will be monitored for safety, including units from the Pell City Police and Fire Departments as well as state water patrol officials from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. This includes having proper life preservers on board for all passengers, boats not being overloaded for capacity, having fire extinguishers and all other concerns outlined by state boating laws.
In recent years, Edge said there have been as many as 1,000 boats in the areas surrounding the fireworks show.
The Pell City Police Department will have traffic control and assistance in place, and entrances and exits from the park will be staffed.
The Fire Department will be in place for emergency support and park personnel will patrol the areas and provide assistance with the crowd as well.
“There is no way we could handle this without our police and fire professionals,” Edge said.
Edge has been in his position as director for parks and recreation for 17 years, and said he can’t recall a year the event has had serious injury for those who attend.
“This is just how we want to keep it, too,” Edge said. “We do ask people to be patient, especially when trying to exit the area, help watch out for others and follow the guidance of our police and fire professionals who will be assisting them.”
Pell City’s actual fireworks show is set to continue for 22 minutes, Edge said.