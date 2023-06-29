 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Lincoln, Pell City rev it up on the water for the Fourth

Lincoln, Pell City rev it up on the water for the Fourth

The areas marked off for boat use for the Fireworks Extravaganza are marked in this drone shot for boaters.

For Pell City, it’s a long-standing tradition of at least 20 years.

For the city of Lincoln, it’s new, in its third year, and just like the July Fourth celebration in Pell City, it’s grown in a big way in a relatively short time.