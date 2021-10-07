Lincoln officials remember former Police Chief Dennis Surrett

LINCOLN — Former Lincoln Police Chief Dennis Surrett died of natural causes Sept. 30 at his home, according to LIncoln Fire Chief Joshua Vincent.
Surrett had a long career in law enforcement beginning as a patrolman at the Weaver Police Department in 1977. In 1978, he moved to Talladega Police Department where he served as Detective Sergeant. While there, he supervised six investigators and was responsible for all investigations that took place in the department’s jurisdiction. Surrett made another move in 1985 to become an investigator for the Talladega County District Attorney's office.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said Surrett came to head the Lincoln Police Department in 1996 and set about reorganizing the department and increasing training for officers.
“He had a very active program,” the mayor said. “He was a real compliment to the city.”
Watson said Surrett specifically worked to deal with drug offenses in Lincoln, which he said the chief had good success with at the time. He said another of Surrett’s priorities during his tenure was increasing the department's responsiveness.
“He really increased the ability of our department to be responsive,” the mayor said.
Current Lincoln Police Chief Darren Britton once served under Surrett and said the former chief was a skilled and detail oriented investigator. He said the skill came from his years of experience, but he also had a great mind for the work.
“He was awesome,” the chief said. “He was probably the most brilliant mind I have ever seen about crime scenes and forensics.”
He said he learned skills that have helped him throughout his career while working under Surrett’s command.
“I picked up a few things from him, definitely,” he said.
Britton said Surrett’s attention to detail extended beyond police work as well. He said Surrett was a very skilled artist and woodworker, talents that he did sometimes apply to the police department.
“He designed our department patch,” Britton said. “He drew it from scratch.”
The chief said while generally new police chiefs like to change things when they take command, the patch has continued to be used. He said he hopes it stays in use even after his tenure as it's a unique design with a unique origin.
Vincent said that despite his career being largely in the fire service, Surrett is the one who gave him his start with the city full time.
“My senior year of high school, Chief Surrett hired me as a fulltime police dispatcher,” Vincent said.
Vincent said Surrett gave him the job despite his well-known interest in being a firefighter.
“He did so knowing that I would be transferring to the fire department as soon as I graduated and the fire department has an opening,” he said, “and for that I am forever grateful to him."