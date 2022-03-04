Lincoln officials meet with non-profit about possible veteran transition facility

LINCOLN — Members of the Lincoln City Council and the Talladega County Commission met with representatives of non-profit Alabama Veteran on Friday to discuss a possible new veterans facility.
The group met with Alana Centelli and Alan Cook from Alabama Veteran about the possible new facility that would focus on transitioning veterans back into civilian life and helping those suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries that would be located in Lincoln.
Centelli knows the difficulties faced by the latter group personally. Her son, a marine, was wounded in Afghanistan by an improvised explosive device. When he returned home he was diagnosed with PTSD and TBI along with a previously unknown brain tumor. Centelli cared for her son for seven years before he passed away.
She originally pitched the idea to the county commission during their meeting earlier this week. Commissioners Tony Haynes and Darrell Ingram also attended Friday’s meeting along with Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore. They were joined by Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson, Councilmen Joey Callahan and Billy Pearson and Councilwoman Sadie Britt, the meeting had been noticed as a work session for the council.
Cook said the idea for the facility is a place where veterans could stay while going through a transition program. He said veterans are given plenty of training going into service, but are given next to no training on going back to being a civilian. Cook said veterans often don’t need to worry about things like accommodations and food while still in service and may not even have that much experience managing money. The program would help them learn to deal with these concerns and make sure they know about the benefits offered to them.
“We are trying to get them the skill set that they need,” Cook said.
He said the facility would also look to provide long term care to veterans that need it.
Centelli said the main issues the non-profit is still trying to figure out is the how and where of the facility.
“We are just trying to figure out how we are going to do this and where,” she said.
After a bit of explanation on possible facilities, Haynes interjected and asked Centelli if the meeting was supposed to talk about a location.
“I am on board 100 percent that we need this facility,” Haynes said.
When Centelli said yes, he turned to Watson and asked if the city had a place, the mayor nodded and said he felt they did.
The location Watson proposed is adjoining to the location of the city’s planned Veterans Park on Stemley Road. He said the facilities would complement each other and the park could provide several recreational amenities to the veterans at the facilities.
Haynes also said the facility could be a draw for development in the city, as people visiting family there would need a hotel to stay in or a place to eat.
Callahan said he feels the facility would be a good fit, and even said a house on the proposed property could be a good start on the facility.
“I am still on board with this property,'' he said.
Ultimately, Watson said any final decision would need to be made at a council meeting. Callahan and Britt, however, agreed that the council generally feels positive about the idea.