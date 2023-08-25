Lincoln officials look for ways to handle overgrown grass

Overgrown grass on private and public areas dominated the Lincoln’s City Council session Tuesday, with officials taking action on some properties deemed in violation of city regulations, along with hearing public concerns about overgrown roadways.
The meeting started with city officials voting to address payments due for city workers taking care of property owners’ neglect of weed and grass abatement deemed necessary under the city’s weed and grass ordinance.
These included assessing payments due to the following properties:
— Property located at 25 Jackson Lane in the amount of $123.32;
— Property located at Lot 43, Grandview Estates for $111.21;
— Property located at 45458 U.S. 78 in the amount of $217.13.
The council also addressed voting to pursue nuisance abatement at property located at 71 Fourth Ave. and 115 Hammer Lane. The city’s nuisance abatement includes damaged structures and refuse left on property.
As the council’s business concluded, several members of the audience reported needs in the community, regarding both road conditions along with overgrown rights of way.
The comment’s followed a concern voiced by Councilwoman Sadie Britt, who represents District One in the city.
Britt said she has heard concerns and seen them herself, and wanted to let the council be aware of these, along with some that were deemed dangerous, such as overgrowth covering some of the city’s signage, including stop signs.
“I think they need some help,” she said, also noting that the city’s road department may need help getting caught up on cutting rights of way.
Specifically, Britt said the areas of Drew Avenue, along with First and Second Avenue.
“I’m not as sure about the other areas, but I know that my district is bad,” she said. “They just need some help to get this done.”
Britt suggested that the council discuss options to address the problems during an upcoming work session.
Residents also spoke of roads that have been causing problems with potholes, some that might be part of county areas.
Lincoln resident Debra Huffman-Church spoke to the council about Blue Springs Road in particular, saying it has potholes that are “extremely severe.”
She shared that the road is a highly traveled area and has heavy truck traffic, being close to the Honda plant, and she has communicated this to county road officials, who have done some repair, and said they would be back to further address the needs.