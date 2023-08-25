 Skip to main content
Lincoln officials look for ways to handle overgrown grass

Overgrown grass on private and public areas dominated the Lincoln’s City Council session Tuesday, with officials taking action on some properties deemed in violation of city regulations, along with hearing public concerns about overgrown roadways.

The meeting started with city officials voting to address payments due for city workers taking care of property owners’ neglect of weed and grass abatement deemed necessary under the city’s weed and grass ordinance.