Lincoln names former city athletic director as new park and recreation director

LINCOLN — The City of Lincoln has a new parks and recreation director, Colin Aiken.
The Lincoln City Council approved Aiken taking over the job during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Aiken has served as interim director since former director Roben Duncan left the position last year. Aiken also has served as assistant athletics director and athletics director for the city.
Aiken is originally from Lagrange, Ga., but has lived in Alabama since 2009. He said he began his career in municipal parks and recreation with the city of Anniston, where he started as a soccer coach.
Aiken said his time with Anniston led him to pursue a degree in the field and he graduated with a degree in recreational leadership and sports management from Jacksonville State University in 2019.
The new department head actually joined Lincoln’s staff in 2020 as the assistant athletic director in the midst of the pandemic.
“When I first got here we were dealing with COVID,” he said, adding that when he started he did more maintenance in the beginning than he did organizing sports.
Aiken said that did give him the opportunity to become very familiar with the 13 separate facilities the Parks and Recreation department oversees.
Not long after becoming assistant athletics director, he got promoted to athletics director and was only in that position for a short time before becoming interim park director.
“It seemed like once I got settled into one position, I moved to the next,” Aiken said.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson attributed that to Aiken willingness to get to work no matter what job has given.
“That's what we like, an individual who wades right into it and tries to make things better,” the mayor said. “We think we made a good choice there.”
Watson said that Aiken has inspired not just confidence from himself in the council during his time as interim parks and rec director but also in the staff, which was a big factor in the final decision.
Aiken said for his part he is committed to working in Lincoln and helping make the city’s programs the best they can be.
“This is where I want to be,” he said. ”I enjoy being here in Lincoln.”
Aiken said he specifically wants to see growth in facilities, youth sports and senior services within the city.
He said he wants to look at each of the city’s parks and work on improvement.
“My plan is to come in here and take one park at a time and make it the best it can be.” Aiken said.
He said an early priority will be Moseley Park, one of the city’s most visible facilities. Aiken said he wants to add more pavilions, improve the softball field and walking track and even eventually add a splash pad and dog park.
He said he also wants to continue to grow the city’s sports offerings and its offering for older residents.
“My biggest thing is keeping people active in the community,” Aiken said.