Lincoln mentoring program hosts Fun Day for Saturday

Food, games, making connections and friends are all part of the “Fun Day” planned for Saturday afternoon on the grounds of the former Lincoln High School.
It’s a special occasion for all ages, said organizer Lakeshia Pearson.
Pearson formed the Royalty program to address helping young women in particular, to have an organization to mentor them, provide support and education, along with just having fun together.
Pearson now lives in the Birmingham area, but continues to reach out to her home community, finding support from a band of volunteers and youth who want to be part of the program.
“This is a free event for those in the Lincoln community,” she said. “We’ll have food, lots of games, food, music, bouncy houses and lots of other activities for our event.”
Pearson said she has arranged for representatives from WBRC to be on site to provide free weather radio programming for those who come.
“So, grab your kids, your weather radios, and don't forget to invite your neighbors,” she said. “There will be activities for all ages.”
The event begins at 3 p.m. and continues until 6 p.m. The old Lincoln High School is located at 120 Jones Street.