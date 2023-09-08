 Skip to main content
Lincoln mentoring program hosts Fun Day for Saturday

Members of the youth mentoring program ‘Royalty’ invite all to be part of Saturday’s Fun Day, starting at 3 p.m. on the grounds of the old Lincoln High School.

 

Food, games, making connections and friends are all part of the “Fun Day” planned for Saturday afternoon on the grounds of the former Lincoln High School.

It’s a special occasion for all ages, said organizer Lakeshia Pearson.