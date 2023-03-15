Lincoln may seek bids on sewer and water study

Members of the Lincoln City Council delayed taking action on a proposal to spend $250,000 on a comprehensive study of the city’s water and sewerage systems.
The item appeared on the agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting, but following a discussion of trying to compare prices for the service before committing to it, the council agreed to the prospect. Councilman Joey Callahan told the council he’d feel better about contracting with a company after taking a look at the city’s options, such as taking into consideration the studies that may have already been completed.
The city would make use of a comprehensive study to discover and eliminate problem areas in both water and sewer services.
The company, Goodyn, Mills and Cawood, has worked with the city before, and has knowledge of the two systems, a plus for the situation, said Mayor Lew Watson.
Callahan said he wasn’t ruling out that company or trying to choose another company, but he would like a chance to determine costs for a study before making a decision.
The council agreed to do so, and took no action on the matter Tuesday. It can be introduced at another time.
Also during the meeting, Lincoln resident Dorothy Long spoke to the council about drainage problems she is having on her property on Lindsay Lane.
She described flooding that takes place following rains that cause a large area of her property to be underwater, even attracting waterfowl.
Long told the council she feels the water could be diverted by the city doing work on a drainage pipe and that a neighbor had agreed that if it ran onto his property, it was not a problem.
City officials agreed that they could look at the situation again and determine if by doing work on public right of ways, there could be a way to address the water flow.
The city passed six resolutions that address support of the city-owned facility Lincoln Landing for fishing tournaments during the upcoming season. These included the L.M. Bass Club Trail, the Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association, Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation HS Inc., the Alabama Bass Trail and Airport Marine High School Fishing Trail.
Support could include public funds and services of value that promote the economic and industrial development of the city.
The Council also approved:
— Transfer of a Restaurant Retail Liquor License for The Stillery Bar and Grill from 12175 Stemley Road in Lincoln to 84 Blue Eye Road West in Lincoln:
— Approved the process of taking bids for the battery escape rescue tools (“Jaws of Life”) for the city’s Fire and Rescue service.