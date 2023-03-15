 Skip to main content
Lincoln may seek bids on sewer and water study

Members of the Lincoln City Council delayed taking action on a proposal to spend $250,000 on a comprehensive study of the city’s water and sewerage systems.

The item appeared on the agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting, but following a discussion of trying to compare prices for the service before committing to it, the council agreed to the prospect. Councilman Joey Callahan told the council he’d feel better about contracting with a company after taking a look at the city’s options, such as taking into consideration the studies that may have already been completed.