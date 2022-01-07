Lincoln man who starred in viral video gets suspended sentence after pleading guilty to burglary

A Lincoln man was given a suspended sentence Thursday after previously pleading guilty to two counts of burglary.
Ja’Mario La’Shawn Howard, 27, was sentenced to 24 months, suspended, 24 months of probation by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth on Thursday morning, according to Assistant District Attorney Jake Argo.
Howard pleaded guilty to breaking into a residence on Eastaboga Road in August 2020 and stealing two nail guns, a framing gun, a Skil saw, a Yeti cooler and a jigsaw from an attached garage. The homeowner had a video surveillance system and recognized Howard.
Howard and two friends from Lincoln High School became internet famous in 2019 when a video of them sitting down and having dinner with an elderly woman in Oxford went viral.
Photos of that meal received hundreds of thousands of views, and led to network television appearances and national recognition. The group launched a non-profit known as Men of Difference, which appears to have gone dormant shortly after it was announced.
Also in court this week, Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff:
—Sentenced Carmen Hernandez Thornton, 51, to 58 months, reverse split, 24 months probation and 16 months in prison for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Sentenced Ivory Martavius Hamilton, 25, to five years, reverse split, 24 more months probation and six months to serve.
—Sentenced Timothy Ryan Floyd, 31, to three years in prison for escape in the third degree.