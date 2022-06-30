Lincoln man serving sentence of 307 years for sex crimes is denied parole

A Lincoln man who has served less than 18 years of a 307-year prison sentence for rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and sexual torture of a 10-year-old girl came up for parole this week.
Jonathan Shane Morrow King, 51, was denied parole following a hearing Wednesday, according to the state Board of Pardons and Paroles.
King was arrested in 2001 after his victim ran away from home. A Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputy found her hiding under a trailer, and she eventually told him what King had done to her.
King had sexually abused the victim on several occasions between January and October 2001. On the night before she ran away, the victim testified that King had shown her numerous images of both adult and child pornography on his computer, had her imitiate some of the poses that he showed her, then forcibly raped and sodomized her.
The victim also told deputies that King had said he would kill her family and then himself if she ever told anyone what he had done to her. When deputies arrived at his residence to question him, they found King in a car in his backyard with a shotgun pointed at his own head.
King initially pleaded guilty to all of the charges, but then withdrew his guilty plea the day he was supposed to be sentenced. He was also indicted for, and eventually did plead guilty to, federal charges for the child pornography found on his computer. He was sentenced to 33 years in federal custody on that charge.
At his trial on the state charges, the state called two other witnesses who testified that King had also sexually abused them when he was a teenager and the witnesses were even younger than the victim in this case. After he was convicted, Circuit Judge Julian King (no relation) sentenced him to consecutive 99 year sentences for the rape, sodomy and sexual torture, plus 10 years for the sexual abuse in the first degree. These sentences were also to be served consecutively with the federal time.
Before he imposed sentence, Julian King said, “Based on the testimony I heard, although he was not convicted, it seems this defendant actually has a lengthy history of criminal behavior. The acts that he was convicted of committing started 10 months earlier, and he had two previous victims. In all my years in the judicial system, since 1976, I have never seen a worse sexual offense. That doesn’t take away from the other cases, they’re all awful. But this one is particularly horrendous. The pornography that was exhibited in this court room was awful for me to watch, and for the jury to watch. I cannot imagine what it must have been like for that young girl.”
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, King had just over three years of jail credit before being convicted and sentenced. He is housed in Elmore Correctional Facility.
His next parole hearing will be in June 2027, according to the Department of Corrections.