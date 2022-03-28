Lincoln man sentences to federal prison after pleading guilty to meth charge

A Lincoln man was sentenced to nearly 18 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine last year.
Christopher Lane, 47, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in September 2021. According to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, “Lane is a career offender based on prior felony convictions. The sentence pronounced last week reflected his status as a career offender.”
Lane was one of a dozen people indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019. All of the people named were accused of participating in a drug trafficking organization that transported heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and Fentanyl from Mexico to Talladega for distribution between May 2017 and July 2019.
In addition toLane, the indictments also included Patrick Nolan “Yo-Yo” McSwain, 50, of Talladega; Nolberto Ortega, 54, of Chicago; Edgar Aguilar Terrazas, 31, of Mexico; Jose Fernando Perez Leyva, 30, of Indiana; Amanda Denise Connell, Kelvin Denard “Cabo” Chatman, 36, Ameche Lashaun “Meche” Curry, 50, Lashonda Renea White, 40, Robert Shurone Chatman, 40, and Flemmings “Boobang” Chatman, 37 and Michael Twymon, 51, all of Talladega. McSwain and Ortega were designated the ring-leaders.
According to a news release issued at the time of the indictment, the DEA and other law enforcement agencies have seized a total of 81 kilograms (178.2 pounds) of methamphetamine, 22 kilograms (48.4 pounds) of cocaine, 11 kilograms (24.2 pounds) of heroin, 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of Fentanyl and 150 pounds of marijuana as part of the investigation.
Lane’s sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Liles C. Burke.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force investigated, and assistant U.S. Attorneys Blake Milner and Austin Shutt prosecuted. DEA assistant special agent in charge Towanda Thorne James oversaw the investigation.
The investigation was part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, according to a news release issued Monday. OCDETF is an independent component of the U.S. Department of Justice.