Lincoln man sentenced to 20 years on drug charges

Several others from area plead guilty

U.S. District Court Judge R. David Proctor has sentenced a Lincoln man to 20 years in prison Thursday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley, Alacaliph Woodard, 52, was convicted in  February 2022, after a three-day jury trial. Woodard was found to be a “career offender” under the United States Sentencing Guidelines at the time he was sentenced.