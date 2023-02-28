Lincoln man sentenced to 20 years on drug charges

U.S. District Court Judge R. David Proctor has sentenced a Lincoln man to 20 years in prison Thursday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley, Alacaliph Woodard, 52, was convicted in February 2022, after a three-day jury trial. Woodard was found to be a “career offender” under the United States Sentencing Guidelines at the time he was sentenced.
The evidence at trial showed that Woodard was present at a residence in Lincoln, during the execution of a federal search warrant. Woodard was found to be in possession of a firearm, methamphetamine, cocaine base (more commonly known as “crack cocaine”), and powdered cocaine. Agents also recovered more than $6,000 US currency.
Woodard was found to have conspired directly with the leader of a drug trafficking organization to distribute the drugs seized during the search warrant.
Others involved in the case included Demetris Sims, 41, of Anniston, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, in January 2022; Shelton Lewis Sims, 41, and Laroyal Dontarius Fomby, 34, both of Lincoln pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine. Sims pleaded guilty in July 2021. Fomby pleaded guilty in August 2021.
Brent Scott Conner, 42, of Anniston, and David Lee Clark, 39, of Lincoln pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in July 2021.
This investigation is part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Operation “Dawg Track.” OCDETF is an independent component of the U.S. Department of Justice. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States.
OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.
DEA investigated the case along with the 7th Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Blake Milner and Jonathan Cross prosecuted the case.