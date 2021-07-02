Lincoln man killed in accident Thursday afternoon

The Talladega County Deputy Coroner has identified a Lincoln man killed while riding his bicycle.
Deputy Coroner Josh Vincent identified the man as Benjamin Szostak, 42, of Lincoln, who was killed while riding a bike on Alabama Highway 77 near Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative.
According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Szostak was fatally injured when the bicycle he was operating was struck by a 2020 Nissan Altima driven by Rodney German of South Carolina. The incident occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 1. ALEA said Szostak was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but succumbed from his injuries at the scene. Vincent said Szostak was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:01 p.m. from blunt force injuries related to the accident
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.