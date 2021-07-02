You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man killed in accident Thursday afternoon

The Talladega County Deputy Coroner has identified a Lincoln man killed while riding his bicycle. 

Deputy Coroner Josh Vincent identified the man as Benjamin Szostak, 42, of Lincoln, who was killed while riding a bike on Alabama Highway 77 near Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative.  

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Szostak was fatally injured when the bicycle he was operating was struck by a 2020 Nissan Altima driven by Rodney German of South Carolina. The incident occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 1. ALEA said Szostak was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but succumbed from his injuries at the scene. Vincent said Szostak was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:01 p.m. from blunt force injuries related to the accident

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Taylor Mitchell, Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

