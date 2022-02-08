Lincoln man convicted in federal drug case

A federal jury has convicted a Lincoln man as the last defendant in a drug trafficking conspiracy last week.
The conviction was announced in a new release from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley.
The jury returned its guilty verdict against Alacaliph Woodard, 52, of Lincoln after three days of testimony before U.S. District Court Judge R. David Proctor. Woodward was convicted of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and crack cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The release said evidence at trial showed that Woodard was present during the execution of a federal search warrant. Woodard was found to be in possession of a firearm and a distribution amount of methamphetamine, cocaine base,more commonly known as crack cocaine, and powdered cocaine. Agents also recovered more than $6,000 and evidence of drug distribution. The release said Woodard conspired directly with the leader of the organization to distribute the drugs found during the search warrant.
Woodard was just one person who was involved in the case.
Demetris Sims, 41, of Anniston, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, in January 2022.
Shelton Lewis Sims, 41, and Laroyal Dontarius Fomby, 34, both of Lincoln pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine. Sims pleaded guilty in July 2021. Fomby pleaded guilty in August 2021.
Brent Scott Conner, 42, of Anniston, and David Lee Clark, 39, of Lincoln pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in July 2021.
DEA investigated the case along with the Lincoln Police Department and Talladega Drug Enforcement Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Blake Milner and Jonathan Cross are prosecuting the cases.