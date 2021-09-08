Lincoln man charged with trafficking meth

A Lincoln man has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine following a traffic stop in Lincoln on Saturday.
Joshua Eric Duck, 41, is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on bonds totaling $80,000, according to jail records.
Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Michael Roberson said Duck was initially stopped by Lincoln Police, who detected an “obvious smell of marijuana” coming from inside the vehicle.
Roberson said Duck “became violent during the course of the investigation and resisted arrest.”
Once he was subdued, more than 28 grams (one ounce) of a form of crystal methamphetamine was discovered in a bag in Duck’s pants, Roberson said. There was also a smaller quantity of marijuana found inside the vehicle.
In addition to trafficking in methamphetamine, Duck was also charged with possession of marijuana in the second degree and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.
Jail records also show that Duck has a previous trafficking case from April, but details of this case are not clear.
Court records indicate that Duck has a previous conviction for distribution of a controlled substance in St. Clair County from 2015.
Trafficking is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Possession of marijuana in the second degree and resisting arrest are misdemeanors.