Lincoln man charged with leaving one stolen motorcyle in the place of another

LINCOLN — A Lincoln man was arrested Monday in connection with theft charges related to two different motorcycles.
Lincoln Investigator Demarco Willis said the Lincoln Police Department arrested James Micheal Jordan, 28, of Lincoln in relation to two counts of theft of property first on Monday.
Willis said at 6:54 a.m Monday, the LPD responded to a call from the 1100 block of Brown Lane in relation to a stolen Yamaha motorcycle. He said when officers arrived at the location, they found the motorbike missing but found a Sacin motorcycle that had been left in its place. Willis said the bike did not belong to the property owner and was assumed to have also been stolen.
He said officers proceeded to canvas the area and eventually encountered a relative of Jordan.
Willis said the relative told officers he had seen Jordan with the Sacin motorbike earlier that morning. He said officers then took Jordan into custody and interviewed him, where he allegedly admitted to taking the Yamaha motorcycle. Willis said Jordan was able to tell authorities where to find the Yamaha motorcycle on Quail Ridge Road.
Willis said at 11:33 a.m., the LPD also received a call reporting the Sacin motorbike stolen from a resident on Interstate Circle and, after questioning, Jordan allegedly also admitted to taking that bike as well.
Jordan is currently being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on two $15,000 related to the theft charges and one $500 related to a failure to appear charge for a traffic violation in Lincoln.