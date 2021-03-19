Lincoln man arrested in connection

LINCOLN — A Lincoln man has been arrested on charges of arson second degree in connection with a fire in January.
In a news release, Lincoln Fire Capt. Joshua Vincent said Wednesday the Lincoln Fire Investigation Bureau and the State Fire Marshal’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Ricky Malcolm Abbott of Lincoln for second-degree arson that stemmed from an incident Jan. 20.
Abbott was arrested at his residence and transported to the Talladega County Jail where he was held on a bond set for $30,000. He bonded out of jail later that evening.
The original incident occurred when the Lincoln Fire Department along with the Lincoln Police Department responded to a camper fire Jan. 20. Vincent said when units arrived, the camper was fully involved. He said after the fire the Investigation Bureau called and requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation.
Throughout the investigation, the Lincoln Fire Investigation Bureau, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office gathered evidence and other information that led to an arrest.