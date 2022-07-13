Lincoln Man arrested in connection with attempted murder charges

The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a Lincoln man in connection with attempted murder charges.
Investigator Demarco Willis said Tristain Cole Payton, 19, of Lincon was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with assistance from the US Marshals Fugitive Recovery Task Force. He said Payton was arrested in connection with attempted murder charges stemming from an incident on July 3.
Willis said that on that day Lincoln Police responded to a call regarding an 18-year-old man who had apparently been shot on Eastland Drive in Lincoln.
He said officers arrived at St. Vincent's St. Clair in Lincoln and made contact with the victim whose head had been grazed by a gunshot.
Willis said the incident occured at a party. He said witnesses said the victim and a man they identified as Payton got into an argument which escalated. Willis said that allegedly Payton shot the victim after he attempted to stand down after Payton pulled a gun.
Willis said after Payton was taken into custody he was taken to Talladega County Metro Jail. According to Jail records, Payton bonded out Tuesday night after paying a $60,000 bond.