Lincoln looking for solution for McCaig Road drainage issues

Aer-Flo spec building

The Lincoln City Council has approved tax abatements for a new business in the industrial park, bringing 90 new jobs to the community.

 Bob Crisp, Daily Home chief photographer, bcrisp@dailyhome.com

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council is looking for solutions for drainage issues in the city’s industrial park that may have been caused by development in the area.

During its regular council meeting Tuesday, the council committed to contracting with Live Oak Engineering to design a detention pond to deal with drainage issues in the city’s industrial park on McCaig Road. 

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.