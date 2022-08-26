Lincoln looking for solution for McCaig Road drainage issues

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council is looking for solutions for drainage issues in the city’s industrial park that may have been caused by development in the area.
During its regular council meeting Tuesday, the council committed to contracting with Live Oak Engineering to design a detention pond to deal with drainage issues in the city’s industrial park on McCaig Road.
Ben Watson, representing Live Oak, said the issues may be caused by the speculative building the city has built on the site. There are currently two buildings, one owned by Lohr and another owned by a company named Streamliner. The second building was the main topic of conversation Tuesday and the proposed detention pond would be built on city property directly south of it. The city built the buildings in partnership with the Talladega County Economic Development Authority and Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative to entice new businesses.
“The history as I understand it is prior to the spec building being built out there at the industrial park, water did not over top McCaig Road,” Watson said.
He said there is a 16-inch pipe under the road to deal with run off, but for some reason after the spec building was constructed water began to run over the road toward Interstate 20.
“Therefore, there was additional runoff being distributed downstream on McCaig,” Watson said, “and that not only affects the two businesses directly below [Streamliner] it also creates an issue on the state right-of-way on I-20.”
He said after looking over different solutions with the city’s code enforcement officer he found a detention pond to be the most cost effective solution.
“The intent would be to build a detention pond sufficient to, in essence, hold back most all of the water… to allow us to divert the water to eventually end up in the wetlands over by McCaig and Stemley (Road),” Watson said.
He said this would allow, along with detention ponds Streamliner is building on its property, to bring the level of runoff toward the road and the interstate back to pre-construction levels. He said it would also likely increase the amount of water in the wetland by around three feet but would not have negative impacts downstream.
He estimated the cost of such a pond would be $352,900 including both design and construction, though he noted the city would need to bid the project.
Councilman Joey Callahan said he doesn't see how the city can go on without fixing the problem as it is something he feels the city caused.
“I don’t think we have a choice in fixing the problem,” he said.
Callahan also pointed out that the detention pond idea would cost less than other possible fixes.
Councilman Brandon Tate asked if Streamliner was willing to help fund the cost of the project since they would benefit by having less water come onto their property. He said that he assumed the problems were known before the Streamliner bought the property. The councilman worried the city would be doing something mostly to help one private entity.
“I want to help, I really do,” Tate said. “But I feel like I have to be a good steward.”
The drainage issues were actually addressed during the council’s meeting in April when it approved tax abatements for Streamliner and Aer-Flo, the company Streamliner will lease the building to. At the time, the council noted drainage issues in the area and said Streamliner needed to address them in the build out of the spec building.
“Streamliners designed their site for pre and post so therefore on their property they purchased they are letting no additional runoff leave their property that wasn't there before,” Watson said. “So they are doing what they are doing by city regs.”
The engineer said the issue is when the building was built the drainage pattern changed. Watson speculated that before construction the site simply acted as a natural detention pond, though he said he couldn’t prove that.
He also said any benefit to Streamliner specifically would be secondary and the company would still need to build a detention pond on its property. Watson said the main benefit would be keeping water off of McCaig Road and the business north of it.
Tate said he felt if the project would bring some cost saving to Streamliner they should contribute something. Architect Jay Jenkins, who represented the company, did point out that Streamliner was making a large investment in the site itself and was limited in what it could do with detention ponds on its property by the location of utilities and the access road.
Speaking on Thursday, Callahan, who has repeatedly brought up the issues in council meetings, said he felt the city needed to act on the drainage issues before they cause an accident on McCaig Road or a business to flood.
“The city needs to act before it gets worse or someone gets hurt,” he said. “We need to be proactive on some of this stuff.”
Callahan said he feels the city bought the property for the industrial park to bring industrial growth, and have had success in that goal, but they may need to spend money to support that growth.
“It's a very nice place, but we need to keep it tuned up,” he said.