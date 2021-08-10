Lincoln library to hold grand reopening celebration this Friday

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Public Library will hold its formal grand reopening Friday.
The event will be held from 2-6 p.m at the library at 47475 US Highway 78.
Library Director Robin Bishop said the event will include a petting zoo, a bouncy house and shaved ice. She said the Lincoln Public Library Foundation will also be raffling off gift baskets during the event. The baskets are themed around knitting, camping, making smores and cooking respectively and include items ranging from knitting supplies, a fire pit and even cast iron skillets. She said tickets for the raffle will be sold for $1 until 5 p.m. at the event.
Bishop said the event is meant to celebrate the library’s return to full service following the pandemic.
She said the library has been doing their normal summer reading program over the last couple months but the grand reopening name is meant to signify the return to normal after service interruptions caused by the pandemic.
“We wanted to have it earlier but things prevented it and it just got put to Aug. 13,” Bishop said.
The director said that the library has gone through several levels of services throughout the pandemic.
“We were shut down for a long time completely as far as not being open to the public,” she said. “We were shut down for at least a year … with the inner doors locked.”
She said at this point the library could let a limited number of people in and even began doing curbside service.
The library has since begun normal service and has been having their summer reading program for children and teenagers. Bishop said the program has overall had a great turnout. She said she hopes to see that same great turnout Friday.