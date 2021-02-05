Lincoln Landing fishing park gets a director, and he loves fishing

LINCOLN — The city of Lincoln has hired a director for its new tournament-ready fishing park, Lincoln Landing.
Lincoln Park and Recreation Director announced Thursday the city hired Les Robinson to head the completion of the park, which is under construction, and to oversee its operations.
Robinson, a Clay County native and graduate of Sylacauga High School, describes himself as a lifelong fisherman who hopes to bring that perspective to his new job.
“I want to thank the mayor and the council of Lincoln for giving me this opportunity,” Robinson said. “I’m going to do my dead level best to make sure it's something they can be proud of.”
Robinson has served as the maintenance supervisor for the city of Ashland for several years and is a veteran of the United States Army.
Asked about his background, he said, "There's really not much to it, just military and public service.”
He also is married with one adult daughter.
Robinson said he has been fishing for as long as he can remember and has even participated in small tournaments himself from time to time. He said recently he turned this passion into an opportunity for others by helping to start the high school fishing team at Central High School of Clay County.
Robinson said he hopes his background allows him to understand the park operations from the perspective of an angler and a city employee. He said he understands there may be some growing pains as both the park and his own job are new, but he looks forward to those new challenges. Robinson said he knows his job will be a rather large one.
“From my understanding, my job entails anything and everything to do with Lincoln Landing Tournament Park,” he said.
Robinson said that on top of scheduling tournaments and overseeing the operations of the park, he hopes to do the same for Lincoln High School that he did for Clay Central. He said Lincoln High did at one time have a fishing team, but it's since been disbanded.
He said the park itself, located on Travis Road, will feature a boat ramp that will be usable 12 months a year, piers and boardwalk for fishing from the shore, a dedicated swimming area, and pavilions both for recreation and one for tournament weigh in.
Robinson said the first tournament at the park is scheduled for April 24.
“We realize with weather dependent on everything we are doing here, the full park may not be ready by then,” he said, “but we feel pretty confident that we’ll be able to hold a tournament out there by that time.”
Robinson said he still knows that weather could still cause a delay. He said he hopes concrete can begin to be poured within the next two or three weeks.
He stressed that while the city has placed a lot of focus on the park as a tournament site it is there for the average weekend fisherman or families wanting to fish off the boardwalk. He said the park will also be open 24 hours a day except in flood situations.
“We want the locals and the people who live in Talladega County to realize it's an asset for them and it was built for them,” Robinson said.