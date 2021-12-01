Lincoln investigating weekend car break ins

LINCOLN — Lincoln police are investigating after the area was hit with a series of car break-ins during the Thanksgiving weekend.
Lincoln Investigator Demarco Willis said he is examining two unrelated car break-ins that happened over the weekend.
He said the first took place Nov. 26 at about 7:15 p.m. Willis said the owner of the vehicle had parked their car at Highway 77 Fish Market while eating dinner. He said when they came out from their meal they found their car window had been busted out and several items had been stolen.
Willis said a brown purse, drivers license, a social security card, bank card, cash app card, and an iPad mini had all been stolen out of the vehicle.
He said the second incident occurred later that night between midnight and 5 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 27 at Lincoln Harbor in Stemley. Willis said while the victim’s vehicle was parked for the night it was left unlocked and an unknown suspect entered the vehicle. He said that person proceeded to take a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun from the vehicle. Willis said the victim woke up to find the guns missing that morning and reported it to police.
The investigator said that residents should be aware of a possible uptick in property crime during the holiday season.
“Of course it's the holiday season, property crime is going to increase just slightly,” Willis said. “It's usually slightly more than normal.”
He said this uptick is caused by several factors, one being that people may simply be looking to make quick money.
Willis asked that all residents be sure to lock their car doors when leaving the vehicle unattended and if possible to bring all valuables inside.
The Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone with any information on either of the break-ins to call Willis at 205-763-4070 or Central Dispatch at 256-761-1566.