Lincoln hosts big fishing tournament last weekend, prepares for bigger one this Saturday

LINCOLN — A fishing tournament last weekend brought more than 200 boats full of fishermen to Lincoln last weekend, and city officials say another could bring even more people to the city this Saturday.
Lincoln’s Landing Director Les Robinson said the fishing park saw 226 boats launch last weekend during the Alabama Bass Trail Southern Division Tournament. He said that through the help of some volunteers he and the other full time employee at the park were able to get the tournament going without a hitch.
“There's room for improvement but we pulled it off,” Robinson said, adding that the city has been hosting fishing tournaments at the landing since last July.
The park will get the opportunity to see how well it handles a possibly bigger tournament this weekend. Robinson said this weekend the city will play host to the Bass Nation High School Tournament.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said the tournament has the potential to bring even more people to Lincoln than the last did.
“The one coming up this week will be bigger than last week,” he said. “It's going to be a crowd.”
Robinson said the tournament will bring anything from 180 to 216 boats to the park. Robinson said each of these boats will have two high school anglers and one boat captain. He said that the tournament could bring as many as 1,000 people to Lincoln as parents and other spectators come to watch the tournament.
“It’s a big deal for these kids,” he said. “It's a tailgating atmosphere for high school tournaments.”
Watson said he agrees with Robinson’s estimate, but said the city is ready to accommodate that crowd.
“I know we can accommodate the boaters,” the mayor said. “We think we will be able to handle it.”
Robinson said last weekend the parking at the park was full with trucks and trailers, but the city has already made arrangements for overflow parking. He said the park, which is still partially under construction, has basic amenities already finished. Robinson said one pavilion has been completed and bathrooms are open.
Watson said these types of big crowds were ultimately the reason the city has put some much into building Lincoln’s Landing. He said he has always hoped that the park can be a draw to the city and eventually stoke interest in new business, primarily hotels and restaurants.
“We believe with these crowds … that will get us a lot of attention,” Watson said.
He said it's already shown some success. Recently the Lincoln City Council approved the development of a master plan for development at I-20 exit 165. Watson said that move came after some inquiries about the area, but stressed no plans have currently been made.
Robinson said that Lincoln’s Landing certainly won't have any shortage of events to keep bringing in crowds. The park hosted 37 tournaments last year and is on track to host even more this year.
“I am booking tournaments literally every day,” he said.