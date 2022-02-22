Lincoln High students put on the schools first rock concert featuring The Velcro Pygmies

LINCOLN — Lincoln High School played host to loud music, bright lights and smoke machines as it put on its first rock concert, all in the name of education.
Students ran the audio, ran the video, served as security, and in one case surfed the crowd during a concert put on by power rock group The Velcro Pygmies.
The concert itself was part of a program called Reach and Teach, which works with schools to help students put on a concert. LHS Business Teacher Susan Evans has been working with her business students on the project for the last couple of school years as the concert itself has been delayed several times because of the pandemic.
Cameron Flener, lead vocalist for the band and co-founder of Reach and Teach, said the purpose of the program is to educate students on the realities of business through organizing a rock concert.
“We wanted to expose students to the realities that there are really unique career opportunities in the entertainment business, things that a lot of students aren't aware of,” he said. “It also gives them an opportunity to explore entrepenurialship because a rock concert is basically a small business.”
Flener said the program brings that small business into a 13-week program in which students plan, design, execute and then analyze a fully functioning event. Over the course of the program, students arrange sponsorships, sell tickets, create merchandise and even set up the concert. Flener and his bandmates, Chase West, Max War, and Chris Eddins, then meet with sponsors and put on the show.
Flener said one of the key parts of the program is it allows the students to analyze the results of the event as more than a hypothetical scenario.
“This is real,” he said. “We have real data that we can analyze based on ticket sales, based on the response of the audience, based on VIP, based on sponsorships. So now these students can go back to Mrs. Evans class and sit down and be like ‘ok we did it, at the very beginning of the program this is what we assumed, how many of those assumptions did we realize”
Flener said it also naturally works on soft skills like presenting or even just selling something.
“The Reach and Teach program is kind of all encompassing, virtually no matter who you are or what your future career path may be you can gain something from this and it's fun,” he said.
Evans said the Reach and Teach program is in many ways an evolution from an entrepreneurship project she used to do with her eighth grade business students when she previously taught at Drew Middle School.
“It kind of is if you think about it,” she said. “With all career tech really, we want experiential learning, we want kids to learn by doing not just by theory. So what we did in the entrepreneurship project was great but it was all theory.
"This, man, they are digging into this and they are actually creating something, so from beginning to end they are making all the decisions along the way.”
Evans said all those decisions, some that she may not have even agreed with at the time, all come together in the concert where they get to see their work pay off.
Junior Alexis Cole, who served as one of the team leaders on the project, said the experience has really helped her decide on what she wants to pursue as a career.
“It helped me figure out what I want to do,” she said. “I want to go into marketing eventually, I want to go to school for social psychology and finish with marketing.”
Cole said leading the team of students on the project has been interesting and not without its challenges. She said this school year alone the concert was rescheduled twice because of COVID-19 surges once in August and then in January before settling on the February date.