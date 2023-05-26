Lincoln High student to compete in pageant in Maryland

A Lincoln High School student is heading to Maryland to compete in the Improved Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the World International Convention’s Beauty and Talent Pageant this summer.
Shelbie Simmons is presently crowned as the first place winner for both the local lodge in Talladega and Alabama State Association in Phoenix City.
Simmons is currently a sophomore at LHS, where she maintains a 3.0 G.P.A and participates in track and field. She has also played softball and volleyball and has volunteered with organizations in the community. She has also been involved in aiding senior citizens service projects. Shelbie enjoys creative dance,baking, and babysitting. Shelbie's parents are: Aria Simmons, and Travis Curry, both natives of Talladega..