Lincoln High student to compete in pageant in Maryland

A Lincoln High School student is heading to Maryland to compete in the Improved Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the World International Convention’s Beauty and Talent Pageant this summer.

Shelbie Simmons is presently crowned as the first place winner for both the local lodge in  Talladega  and Alabama State Association in Phoenix City.