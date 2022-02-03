Lincoln High School students putting on rock concert this month

LINCOLN — Lincoln High School is gearing up to do something it has never done before: put on a rock concert.
The high school will host 1980s rock cover band The Velcro Pygmies on Feb. 22 for a concert in the school’s gym. Not only is the school hosting the concert, the entire event has been student planned, promoted and managed.
According to a news release, Lincoln High School is one of 17 schools across the southeast participating in Reach and Teach, a nonprofit educational program that facilitates the opportunity for students to plan, promote and execute a real concert on their school campus. This real-world experience allows students to gain knowledge in budgeting, logistics, marketing and much more, while also developing essential life skills such as communication, problem solving and teamwork.
The students have been working through the program over the last few months, with guidance from LHS Business Education Teacher Susan Evans.
Evans said the idea for partnering with Reach and Teach came out of a talk she attended at Future Business Leaders of America event several years ago.
“I’m all about real world experiences for my kids,” she said, and Reach for Teach seemed to be offering an opportunity for that on a large scale.
Evans said Reach For Teach provides curriculum and resources to help develop the concern but the actual plan is up to her students, which includes a mix of ninth- through 12th-graders.
Students had to set goals, analyze target markets, maintain an event budget, develop and obtain sponsorship packages and many more activities.
“It takes the kids through the entire process,” she said. “It is the entire experience,”
Evans said one of the biggest things was setting a ticket price, which had to be higher than a normal school event. She said students have even done traditional presale windows with discounted ticket prices. The students actually held a presale on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
“This group of marketing students have been working since the beginning of the year,” Evans said. “They have literally done the entire thing.”
She said the students have even been selling VIP tickets that include a meet and greet with the band on the day of the concert. Evans said students will also be helping with all the set up for the concert itself and will be responsible for videoing the event. She said they are also going to produce a podcast during the concert and are currently working on a post concert survey.
Evans said The Velcro Pygmies have also been a resource for students, with front man Cam Flaners coming to Lincoln to hype up the concert and talk to her students about marketing.
“It's been really cool,” she said.