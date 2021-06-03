Lincoln High prepares to launch in next weeks national rocketry competition

LINCOLN — After a year on the ground the Lincoln rocket team is preparing to take off for this year’s national fly-off.
The team of high school rocketeers have qualified for The American Rocketry Challenge 2021 national finals on June 12.
The national finals are the culmination of the Aerospace Industry Association’s annual competition that challenges high schoolers across the country to build a functioning rocket and send it flying. The program is meant to encourage students to pursue study and careers in science, technology, engineering and math. While the event is held annually it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
Team member and recent graduate Jadyn Headrick said the rules are deceptively simple.
“Basically, what it is, is you build a rocket, you shoot it into the sky and you have to hit a certain number of feet,” she said. “For qualifying you have to be close to 800 feet.”
She said to further complicate this the entire rocket’s flight, both up and down, has to take between 40 and 43 seconds. To add further difficulty and, as Team Sponsor Brian Kelly says, realism, the rocket’s launch and landing must also not harm its passenger, a single uncooked egg. Headrick said the landing is slowed by deployable parachutes.
Kelly said the flights are scored much like golf, the closer to 800 ft and 40 seconds the better the score. Teams then have to have their information verified.
“You have to have a member of the National Association of Rocketry verify our launch information,” he said.
Kelly said that this year the results were actually verified by Lincoln Alumni Tyler Flegel, who was once a member of Lincoln’s rocket team himself.
After the numbers are verified, Headrick said the top 100 teams are picked based on score.
The national competition is usually held in Virginia, but this year the competition will be in regional sites, including one in Birmingham which the Lincoln team will be launching from.
The team will have to contend with different rules from the qualifying, and will actually have to have two launches. First off they will need to meet a target of 775 feet within 39 to 42 seconds and then a target of 825 feet within 41 to 44 seconds.
The team prepares for these targets using modeling software for both building the rocket and simulating the launch.
Team member John Kelly said the team uses a program called OpenRocket to simulate each launch based on weather conditions and weight. While preparing for a launch Thursday, Kelly, Headrick and fellow team member Sean St. John worked with this program to look at what their weight and motor needed to be to reach a specific projected height. While the launch was eventually scrubbed because of rain and an inconveniently timed baseball practice, the team worked through several simulations to find the right mix, and recorded the results for future reference.
While the team has participated in nationals before they are hoping to make this year their year.
While the team is confident, Headrick and St. John want to be sure to protect their egg which has disqualified Lincoln’s team before.
“I’m just worried about our egg coming down and just breaking open,” St. John said. “I think we can get a good launch in but if our egg just breaks because it lands just the wrong way it's all over.”
On a brighter note they are all looking forward to the event to be able to network, especially for Headrick and St. John who graduated last month.