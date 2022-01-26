Lincoln Hazmat called to recuse cats after animal welfare call Wednesday

LINCOLN — Lincoln Animal Control and the Fire Department’s hazmat team worked into the night Wednesday to rescue cats from a home after a tip involving animal welfare on Riverbend Lane.
Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent said on the scene that Animal Control and Lincoln Code Enforcement received an anonymous tip at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday concerning the welfare of animals at a home on Riverbend.
Vincent, who is handling code enforcement temporarily, said when he arrived he could see evidence of animal hoarding from the road.
“Once the homeowner arrived and gave consent for animal control to remove the animals and, due to conditions, hazmat was called out,” Vincent said.
The chief said fire department personnel arrived at 3:15 p.m. Hazmat, Animal Control and Lincoln Investigator Demarco Willis had not left the scene at 6 p.m. Wednesday and were still attempting to remove cats from the home.
Vincent said they had removed about 10 animals by 6 p.m but the final number was still to be determined.
He said all the cats appeared to be feral.
The chief said one fire department personnel was transported to the emergency room from the scene because of injuries sustained from an animal bite.
Vincent said the Lincoln Police Department and Animal Control are investigating the incident, but Willis declined to comment on that investigation at the scene.