Lincoln girls, Anniston boy win scholarships from Poarch Band of Creek Indians

Brianna Payne of Lincoln and Samuel Swinney of Anniston have been awarded scholarships by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians for their participation on Alabama’s livestock industry, according to a news release.
The scholarships were announced Saturday at a luncheon held in coordination with the Southeastern Livestock Exposition Rodeo.
According to the release, the PBCI has a long history of supporting youth in livestock. Each year, two young people from each of Alabama’s 67 counties are awarded a scholarship from the tribe to aid in future participation in youth livestock events or further education during SLE livestock week.